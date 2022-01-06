CannabisCoin (CANN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $1.13 million and $7.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted. “

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

