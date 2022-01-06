CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CannaGrow stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 64,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,312. CannaGrow has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Get CannaGrow alerts:

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Pueblo, CO.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.