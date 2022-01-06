CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CannaGrow stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 64,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,312. CannaGrow has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
CannaGrow Company Profile
