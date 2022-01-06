Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 518 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.56. 1,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $147.40 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.67.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.