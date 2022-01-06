Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.48. 117,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,675,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.54. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

