Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 24,069 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 777,067 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $218,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 761,592 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $206,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 95,733 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $316.38 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.79. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

