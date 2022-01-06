Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.33

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.33 and traded as high as C$5.65. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$5.58, with a volume of 3,029,364 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.34.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$208.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

