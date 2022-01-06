CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Down 5.1%

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 242,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

CMAX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CareMax alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in CareMax in the second quarter worth $74,241,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in CareMax by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,702 shares during the last quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareMax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,699,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in CareMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.