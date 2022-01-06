Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.19. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 305,890 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TAST shares. Craig Hallum lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $165.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $83,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

