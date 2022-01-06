Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CARE opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.43 million. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,913 shares of company stock valued at $101,341. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 526.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 98.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 37.0% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

