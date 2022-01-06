Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Update

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the November 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CVAT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,511. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Cavitation Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Get Cavitation Technologies alerts:

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.