C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Shares Down 3.9%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.98. 4,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

