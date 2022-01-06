CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 15,491 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 7.4% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 508,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 34,831 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 645.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 476,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 412,347 shares during the period. Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 40.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

