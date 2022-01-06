Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 34,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 349,276 shares.The stock last traded at $11.61 and had previously closed at $11.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,454 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Celestica by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 181,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,700,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 49.4% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

