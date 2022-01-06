Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellnex Telecom has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. Cellnex Telecom has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

