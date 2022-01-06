Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CSFB set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.36.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CVE traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,791,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.12 and a 1-year high of C$17.53.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.