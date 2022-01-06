Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,506 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.25. 2,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,450. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

