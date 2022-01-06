Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of ES traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.56. 3,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,814. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

