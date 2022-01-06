Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $440,786,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

Shares of GPN traded up $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $150.24. 53,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,657. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

