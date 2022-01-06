Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$7.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.26.

Shares of CIA traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.17. 227,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.12. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$3.71 and a 52-week high of C$7.24.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$331.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

