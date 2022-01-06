Charles Fear Acquires 728,824 Shares of Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) Stock

Swift Media Limited (ASX:SW1) insider Charles Fear acquired 728,824 shares of Swift Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$12,390.01 ($8,913.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,968.45.

Get Swift Media alerts:

About Swift Media

Swift Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides content, communications, and advertising on television screens for out-of-home environments with a focus on the mining and resources, aged care, health and wellbeing, and hospitality and other industries in Australia. It sources, curates, packages, and distributes premium and multilingual content to clients' guests through its cloud-based distribution platform.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Swift Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swift Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.