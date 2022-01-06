Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) versus Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Head-To-Head Review

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -258.59% -9.48% -8.36% Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53%

13.8% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cronos Group and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 2 2 1 0 1.80 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cronos Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.16%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cronos Group and Charlie’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $46.72 million 30.96 -$73.14 million ($0.41) -9.41 Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.89 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cronos Group.

Volatility & Risk

Cronos Group has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.16, meaning that its stock price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

