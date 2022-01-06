Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to post sales of $391.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370.00 million and the highest is $443.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $312.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $603,000.

GTLS stock traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.72. 7,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,806. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.57. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $119.65 and a 1-year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

