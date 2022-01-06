Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Chart Industries stock opened at $143.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.02 and its 200-day moving average is $172.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $119.65 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,531,000 after purchasing an additional 69,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,676 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

