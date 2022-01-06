Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $44.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CAKE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $40.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

