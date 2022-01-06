Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

CGIFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.64. 4,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.