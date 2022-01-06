Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Up 56.4% in December

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 194,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 18.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.05. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

