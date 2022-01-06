Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $282.36

Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 282.36 ($3.80) and traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.84). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.84), with a volume of 43,070 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 47.80 and a current ratio of 49.35. The company has a market cap of £424.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 282.40.

Chesnara Company Profile (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

