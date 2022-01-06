China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.40. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

