China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in December

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the November 30th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.8 days.

Shares of CYYHF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,691. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

