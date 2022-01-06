CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

CHS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CHS has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

