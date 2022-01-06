CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
CHS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CHS has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70.
About CHS
