Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $607.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.02. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

