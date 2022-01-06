Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.69

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 3425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

CIAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. VTB Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

Get Cian alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cian Plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cian Company Profile (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.