Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

NYSE:CNK opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.