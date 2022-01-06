CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $27.53

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.53, but opened at $26.43. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $528.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

