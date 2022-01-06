CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $27.53

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.53, but opened at $26.43. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 4 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The stock has a market cap of $528.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 178.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
Read More: What is Cost Basis
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.