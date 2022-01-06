Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.18.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

