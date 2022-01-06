ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Ichor worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at $21,688,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ichor in the second quarter valued at $14,078,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ichor by 115.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after buying an additional 247,739 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ichor in the second quarter valued at $11,642,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,113,000 after buying an additional 189,920 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.