ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $97.59.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

