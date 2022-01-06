ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,419 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

