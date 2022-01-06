ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,899,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.75.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $249.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.25. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.91, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

