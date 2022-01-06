ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 177.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 426,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2,108.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 519.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $86.72 on Thursday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $96.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

