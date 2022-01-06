ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 4,327 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $632.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.