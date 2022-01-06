Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,286. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Clean Energy Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
Clean Energy Pathways Company Profile
