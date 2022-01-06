Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,286. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Clean Energy Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Clean Energy Pathways Company Profile

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc engages in the development of fossil fuel replacements. The firm utilizes clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation and solar thermal application for heating water in both commercial and residential applications. It also provides LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting.

