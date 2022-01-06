Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0128 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14.

Clime Capital Company Profile

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

