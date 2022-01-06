CM Management LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Atreca were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 730.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the third quarter valued at $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCEL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,924. The company has a market capitalization of $110.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23. Atreca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74). Equities analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

