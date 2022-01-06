CM Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

CM Management LLC grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Atea Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.6% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CM Management LLC owned 0.12% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 107,499 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 827.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

AVIR stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

