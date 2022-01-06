CM Management LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CM Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.2% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

