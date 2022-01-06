CM Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,377. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.