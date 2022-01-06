CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.17. CNB Financial shares last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 46,225 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $452.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.89.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 40.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $535,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $315,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

