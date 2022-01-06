Colliers Securities Comments on Performant Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Performant Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

PFMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Performant Financial stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.65 million, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of -0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 380,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $867,232.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Performant Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 376,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

