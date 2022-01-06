Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) shot up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.95. 341,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 419,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCHWF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, decreased their price objective on Columbia Care from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

